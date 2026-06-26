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Arunachal Pradesh floods: Four remain untraceable as battered NEEPCO colony stays cut off

The preliminary assessment conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Disaster Management Department said 54 houses were damaged in the floods, 30 completely destroyed
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 16:35 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 16:35 IST
India NewsArunachal PradeshFlash Floods

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