Arunachal Pradesh: Four remain untraceable as flood-battered NEEPCO colony stays cut off

<p>Guwahati: The four persons, who went missing during the flash floods in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags.arunachal-pradesh">Arunachal Pradesh's</a> Keyi Paynor district on Wednesday, remained untraceable while the life in the Northeastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) colony in Possa village, which was hit hard, remained paralysed even on Friday.</p><p>Rescue teams comprising NDRF and SDRF carried out search till at 6.35pm on Friday while the administration struggled to restore communication to Possa, Potin and a few nearby areas, which remained cut-off due to the <a href="https://deccanhreald.com/tags/landslides">landslides</a> caused by the flash floods.</p><p>The preliminary assessment conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Disaster Management Department said 54 houses were damaged in the floods, 30 completely destroyed while 350 residents belonging to 108 households remained affected. At least 60 affected persons have been provided shelter in a relief camp.</p>. <p><strong>NEEPCO Colony hit hard</strong></p><p>The NEEPCO operates the Lower Panyor Hydroelectric Project and their staff colony is situated in the Poosa village down the hill. As heavy rains triggered flash floods, mud and slush flowed down the hills and swept away five persons while the houses were destroyed. Body of a 35-year-old lady was recovered on Wednesday but four others remained traceless.</p>.<p>As many areas remained cut-off due to the massive landslides even on Friday, the personnel of the NDRF and medical team including doctors trekked for miles on the hills to provide<strong> </strong>medical aid to at least four injured persons who remained stranded since Wednesday. But they could not reach the spot due to blockade caused by landslides, an official in the department said.<strong> </strong>The four labourers, aged between 25 and 31 years, hail from North Lakhimpur and Bongaigaon district in Assam. One of them, identified as Jagadish Deuri, suffered serious injuries when debris half-buried them in their sleep. </p><p>The helicopters engaged by the administration on Thursday airlifted 19 persons from Keyi Panyor district and another 14 from neighbouring Lower Subansiri district.</p><p>Although flash floods are not new in the hilly Arunachal Pradesh, experts say that increasing constructions including roads, highways and hydro power projects led to destruction of hills in the past few decades thereby increasing the problem. This, along with <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/climate-change">climate change</a> impact, is resulting in frequent and more hazardous disasters, experts say.</p>