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Arunachal Pradesh: Four remain untraceable as flood-battered NEEPCO colony stays cut off

The preliminary assessment conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Disaster Management Department said 54 houses were damaged in the floods, 30 completely destroyed
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 16:35 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 16:35 IST
India NewsArunachal PradeshFlash Floods

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