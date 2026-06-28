Arunachal Pradesh grapples with flashfloods, deadly landslides

<p>Guwahati: At a time when heatwave and dry weather have made life miserable in North and Western India, country's easternmost state, Arunachal Pradesh, is grappling with flashfloods and landslides triggered by frequent heavy rains, resulting in deaths and destruction in the past few weeks.</p><p>The state has reported at least 61 landslides resulting in eight deaths while over 70,000 people have remained affected in June so far. Transportation has been seriously impacted with landslides causing blockades in several important roads. </p><p>This, according to government officials, are likely to impact tourism during the summar, when people in rest of India heads towards <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/arunachal-pradesh">Arunachal Pradesh</a> due to its cool weather and picturesque tourist spots. </p>.Search on for four persons missing in Arunachal flood; key roads blocked by landslides.<p>The situation remained unchanged on Sunday with the state disaster management department issuing warning based on forecast about heavy rains in five districts, Lower Subansiri, Papumpare, Lower Siang, East Siang and Leparada. Alert about possibility of moderate rains and possible <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/flash-floods">flashfloods</a> were also sounded in several other districts. Pasighat recorded 151mm rainfall on Sunday followed by Seppa (58mm). </p><p>"IMD officials informed that there is a possibility of more than 200 mm rainfall in next 24 hours in the state," said a warning issued by the disaster management department on Sunday. </p><p>Citing an alert from MHA, the department said Changlang, Dibang Valley, East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, Papumpare, Tirap, West kameng, Anjaw and Kurung Kumey districts were at the risk of moderate flashflood on Monday. </p><p><strong>Worst hit</strong></p><p>Keyi Paynor district has been worst hit so far with heavy rains triggering landslides at several places on June 24. At least five persons were swept away and three bodies had been recovered so far till Sunday. </p>.Arunachal flood, landslide toll rises to 10.<p>The landslides damaged 54 houses and affected more than 350 residents in a colony of North East Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) that operates a hydro power project. The NEEPCO colony at Poosa remained cut-off due to landslides at several entry points.</p><p>Although flash floods and landslides are not new in the hilly Arunachal Pradesh, experts say that increasing constructions including roads, highways and hydro power projects led to destruction of hills in the past few decades thereby increasing the problem. This, along with climate change impact, is resulting in frequent and more hazardous disasters, experts say.</p>