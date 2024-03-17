Arunachal tribe donates land for critically endangered songbird Bugun Liocichla

Guwahati: Community ownership of forest land in tribal-dominated areas has been one of the stumbling blocks in conservation efforts in the biodiversity-rich Northeastern region.
But Buguns, one of the major tribes, mainly living adjacent to Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary in Singchung sub-division of Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district have set an example by donating 1,470 hectares of forest land to the state forest department, giving a push to efforts for protection of Bugun Liocichla, a critically endangered songbird.
Bugun Liocichla, a small babbler (only 20 cm) with olive-grey plumage and black cap, has become an attraction of the birdwatchers since it was discovered as a new bird species in 2006.
The bird was identified by Ramana Athreya, a Pune-based astrophysicist and a birder. The avian species is critically endangered with only 14 individual birds spotted so far in the Braiduah village under the Singchung sub-division.
But the tree feeling, timber trade and hunting by villagers posed a threat to conservation efforts and the bird's future. Constant efforts by the forest department, however, bore fruit with Singchung Village Council finally deciding to donate the forest land to take up conservation and tourism promotion projects.
As a major step towards conservation, the Arunachal Pradesh government finally notified Braiduah Community Reserve under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.
The reserve is situated adjacent to the Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary.
"This is a very significant decision taken by the community for protection of Bugun Liocichla, which is found only in the Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary landscape and nowhere else in the world. The local Bugun community, which selflessly donated the land, has become a role model in our conservation efforts," N. Tam, the principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden, Arunachal Pradesh, said in a statement.
Following notification of the reserve, the forest department stepped up efforts to check poaching and tree feeling in the area.
Local youths have been engaged in patrolling work to check tree feeling and timber trade, which posed a threat to the future of bird species.
"More than 400 students from 12 local schools around Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary have been sensitised over the past five years. The students have pledged not to hunt or destroy biodiversity and promised to encourage their villagers to desist from poaching. Over 50 teachers have also been trained in incorporation of biodiversity conservation into their school curriculum," said a note prepared by the forest department.
