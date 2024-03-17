Arunachal tribe donates land for critically endangered songbird Bugun Liocichla

Guwahati: Community ownership of forest land in tribal-dominated areas has been one of the stumbling blocks in conservation efforts in the biodiversity-rich Northeastern region.

But Buguns, one of the major tribes, mainly living adjacent to Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary in Singchung sub-division of Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district have set an example by donating 1,470 hectares of forest land to the state forest department, giving a push to efforts for protection of Bugun Liocichla, a critically endangered songbird.

Bugun Liocichla, a small babbler (only 20 cm) with olive-grey plumage and black cap, has become an attraction of the birdwatchers since it was discovered as a new bird species in 2006.

The bird was identified by Ramana Athreya, a Pune-based astrophysicist and a birder. The avian species is critically endangered with only 14 individual birds spotted so far in the Braiduah village under the Singchung sub-division.

But the tree feeling, timber trade and hunting by villagers posed a threat to conservation efforts and the bird's future. Constant efforts by the forest department, however, bore fruit with Singchung Village Council finally deciding to donate the forest land to take up conservation and tourism promotion projects.