Asiatic black bear cub orphaned after mother killed by poachers in Arunachal Pradesh

"The cub, estimated to be a month old, is likely to have been separated from its mother, who is believed to have been the victim of poaching," WTI said on Thursday. This was the 85th bear cub received by the CBRC in Arunachal Pradesh since its inception in 2004.

The CBRC project is supported by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Limited. This is the only facility in India, for hand-raising and rehabilitation of orphaned bear cubs.

“Upon examination, we found the cub to be significantly dehydrated, weighing a mere 2.3 kg. Within the week following admission, it has gained some weight and is showing signs of improved health and activity," said Panjit Basumatary, Manager and Head, CBRC.

The Asiatic black bear is categorised as 'vulnerable’ by the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species and is protected under Schedule I of India’s Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. "However, it faces numerous challenges, including shrinking habitats due to logging, agriculture expansion, roadway networks, and dams. The primary threat has been poaching, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh. Bear meat, bile and claws hold a huge commercial value in the illegal wildlife trade market. Young cubs are often orphaned due to hunting or poaching of the mother and are either picked up to be sold or kept at home as pets," WTI said in a statement.