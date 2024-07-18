Budget session of Arunachal assembly from July 19

Itanagar: The budget session of the Arunachal Pradesh assembly will begin on Friday and the annual financial statement for the 2024-25 fiscal will be presented on July 24, an official said.

The session will conclude on July 26.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the Finance and Planning portfolio, will present the budget on July 24 during the eight-day session, Assembly Secretary Kago Habung said.

This will be the first budget of the Pema Khandu government after its return to power for the third term.

The budget session will commence on Friday with the motion of thanks to the governor's address, Habung said.

Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik had addressed the members of the House during the first session of the Eight Legislative Assembly that met for two days on June 14 and 15.