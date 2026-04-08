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Cabinet approves Rs 40,000 crore for Kamala, Kalai-II hydro projects in Arunachal Pradesh

The plant is expected to generate about 6,870 million units of electricity annually, supporting peak demand management, national grid balancing, and flood moderation in the Brahmaputra basin.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 14:38 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 14:38 IST
India NewsArunachal Pradeshhydropower projects

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