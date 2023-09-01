Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaarunachal pradesh

Cadre of banned ENNO surrenders in Arunachal

This is the second surrender in the last two months as another member of the outlawed organisation had in July laid down arms before the security forces.
Last Updated 01 September 2023, 09:03 IST

Follow Us

A 36-year-old cadre of the banned Eastern Naga National Organisation (ENNO) has surrendered before security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, an official said on Friday. The rebel, identified as Muktodhan Chakma, laid down his arms and ammunition, including one 32-mm pistol, before the Assam Rifles at Miao town on Thursday evening, he said.

This is the second surrender in the last two months as another member of the outlawed organisation had in July laid down arms before the security forces.

"The Assam Rifles made efforts to convince Chakma to join the mainstream of society and facilitated the surrender," the official said.

Chakma had, in 2017, joined the Eastern Naga National Government but the banned outfit became defunct in 2022 after almost all its members surrendered at that time.

However, seven cadres of the proscribed organisation continued to be involved in insurgent activities and formed the Eastern Naga National Council (ENNC), which was later renamed ENNO.

The banned outfit is active in parts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of the northeastern state.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 September 2023, 09:03 IST)
India NewsArunachal PradeshAssam Rifles

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT