The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh, namely Tirap, Changlang and Longding.

The AFSPA has also been extended to the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in the Namsai district.

The extension will come into effect for six months from April 1.