Chinese encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh? 'Incorrect, without any basis,' says Indian Army

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/indian-army">Indian Army</a> on Monday dismissed reports claiming that the Chinese People's Liberation Army had encroached into <a href="https://deccanhreald.com/tags/arunachal-pradesh">Arunachal Pradesh</a> and established military camps inside Indian territory, describing the allegations as "incorrect and without any basis."</p><p>"We have seen some media reports alleging recent encroachment by Chinese PLA and setting up of camps in Arunachal Pradesh. These reports are incorrect and without any basis," the Army said in a statement, as reported by <em>ANI</em>.</p>.<p>The Army's response follows concerns raised by the Nah Welfare Society (NWS), a body representing the Nah tribal community in Arunachal Pradesh, over alleged Chinese intrusions in the border areas of Upper Subansiri district. The organisation recently submitted a memorandum to the district's Deputy Commissioner seeking action on the matter.</p><p>According to the memorandum, the PLA has steadily expanded its presence in several locations over the past six years, allegedly preventing local residents from accessing land they have traditionally used for farming, cattle grazing and hunting.</p>