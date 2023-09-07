Concern in Arunachal over China's plan to construct 60,000 MW dam on Siang river in Tibet

The Arunachal Pradesh government is worried over China's plan to construct a dam for a 60,000 MW hydro power project on the river Siang in Tibet as the same may pose a threat to lives in the frontier state.

Stating that both the Centre and the state government are aware of the development, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said while the Centre was responding to the development at its level, the concern of the state government is to save river Siang at all costs and also to keep its flow under control.

"History is witness that we cannot trust our neighbor (China). You never know what they can do. They can either divert the entire river flow drying up our Siang or release water at once causing unprecedented flood havoc downstream,” Khandu said while attending the Banggo Solung, a festival of the Adi community at Mebo in East Siang district on Thursday.

“The only solution to these threats is that we too construct a barrage on the river Siang. While this barrage will save water from the tributaries within Arunachal Pradesh to maintain the natural flow of the Siang, it will also protect our land from flash floods. Hydropower generation is our secondary objective,” Khandu said.