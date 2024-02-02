Country's first co-operative society for yak rearers formed in Arunachal Pradesh

Guwahati: Meat and milk products of yaks reared in high altitudes of Arunachal Pradesh may soon be sold under the banner of the country's first co-operative society comprising yak rearers.

At least 17 yak rearers recently formed the co-operative society named Arunachal Pradesh Yak Herders and Products Development Cooperative Society Limited, under the aegis of National Research Centre on Yaks (NRCY), situated atop 5,000 feet at Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh. The NRCY is an agency under the Indian Council for Agriculture Research. (ICAR)

"We are trying to induct at least 50 to 60 yak rearers to uplift yak husbandry so that more people get encouraged to take it up as a livelihood option," director of the centre, Mihir Sarkar, told DH on Friday.

Yaks are reared by the Brokpa and Monpa tribe in West Kameng and Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh. While milk products prepared from highly nutritious yak milk are now mainly consumed by locals, the NRCY is trying to promote the same in markets to increase income of the yak herders.