Election candidates not required to disclose every moveable asset: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that it was not mandatory for a candidate in election to disclose each moveable asset held by him or family, as the voter's right to know is not absolute. The apex court made these observations while upholding the election of Independent MLA Karikho Kri from Tezu assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh in 2019.
A bench comprising justices Anirudhha Bose and Sanjay Kumar set aside the July 17, 2023 judgment of the Itanagar bench of High Court of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.
The high court had declared the election of Kri from Tezu in Lohit district as 'null and void'. The top court allowed the appeal of Kri against the high court verdict and held that the candidates contesting elections are not required to disclose each and every moveable property owned by them or their affidavits unless they are of substantial value or reflect a luxurious lifestyle.
A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sanjay Kumar said it is not necessary that a candidate in an election must declare every item of movable property that he or his dependent family members owned, such as, clothing, shoes, crockery, stationery and furniture, etc, unless the item is of such value as to constitute a sizeable asset in itself or reflect upon his candidature, in terms of his lifestyle.
"We are not inclined to accept the blanket proposition that a candidate is required to lay his life out threadbare for examination by the electorate. His ‘right to privacy’ would still survive as regards matters which are of no concern to the voter or are irrelevant to his candidature for public office," the bench said.
The court said non-disclosure of each and every asset owned by a candidate would not amount to a defect, much less, a defect of a substantial character.
The detailed judgment is awaited. Earlier the high court judgment had come on an election petition filed by the then Congress candidate, Nuney Tayang, challenging the declaration of the 2019 assembly election result.
While striking down Kri's election, the high court had ruled, "...having answered the issues framed for determination in the instant case in the manner indicated above, the election of the respondent/returned candidate from Tezu assembly constituency is hereby declared void..."
The high court had further observed that Kri had not submitted his nomination paper in accordance with Section 33 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and, therefore, his nomination paper is liable to be rejected under Section 36 (2)(b) of the same Act. Among the grounds, the high court held against Kri, was the fact that he did not disclose his vehicles like Kinetic Zing Scooty, Maruti Omni Van, and TVS Star City Motorcycle.
However, the Supreme Court bench held that "such non-disclosure cannot, by any stretch of imagination, be treated as an attempt on his part to unduly influence the voters, thereby inviting the wrath of Section 123(2) of the Representation of People Act of 1951."
The court pointed out Kri had declared the value of the movable assets of his dependent family members and himself as Rs 8,41,87,815.
The value of the three vehicles in question, by comparison, would be a mere miniscule fraction of this figure, which could not be said to amount to ‘undue influence’, the bench said.
The court said every case would have to turn on its own peculiarities and there can be no hard and fast or straitjacketed rule as to when the non-disclosure of a particular movable asset by a candidate would amount to a 'defect' of a substantial character.
The bench said a candidate and his family who own several high-priced watches, which would aggregate to a huge figure in terms of monetary value, would obviously have to disclose those as they constitute an asset of high value and also reflect upon his lavish lifestyle.
However, if a candidate and his family members each own a simple watch, not highly priced, suppression of the value of such watches may not amount to a defect at all. Each case would, therefore, have to be judged on its own facts, the bench said.
Congress candidate Tayang, who had filed the petition against Kri's election alleged that the Independent MLA before being voted to power had made false declarations in his election nomination papers by not disclosing that he was in occupation of a government accommodation, namely MLA Cottage No 1 located in 'E' Sector, Itanagar.
It was alleged that Kri did not submit 'No Dues Certificates' from the concerned department for the rent, electricity charges, water charges and telephone charges of the government accommodation.
The election was held on April 11, 2019 and the result was declared on May 27, with Kri being declared the winner as an Independent candidate.
(With PTI inputs)