Election candidates not required to disclose every moveable asset: Supreme Court

The high court had further observed that Kri had not submitted his nomination paper in accordance with Section 33 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and, therefore, his nomination paper is liable to be rejected under Section 36 (2)(b) of the same Act. Among the grounds, the high court held against Kri, was the fact that he did not disclose his vehicles like Kinetic Zing Scooty, Maruti Omni Van, and TVS Star City Motorcycle.

However, the Supreme Court bench held that "such non-disclosure cannot, by any stretch of imagination, be treated as an attempt on his part to unduly influence the voters, thereby inviting the wrath of Section 123(2) of the Representation of People Act of 1951."

The court pointed out Kri had declared the value of the movable assets of his dependent family members and himself as Rs 8,41,87,815.

The value of the three vehicles in question, by comparison, would be a mere miniscule fraction of this figure, which could not be said to amount to ‘undue influence’, the bench said.

The court said every case would have to turn on its own peculiarities and there can be no hard and fast or straitjacketed rule as to when the non-disclosure of a particular movable asset by a candidate would amount to a 'defect' of a substantial character.

The bench said a candidate and his family who own several high-priced watches, which would aggregate to a huge figure in terms of monetary value, would obviously have to disclose those as they constitute an asset of high value and also reflect upon his lavish lifestyle.

However, if a candidate and his family members each own a simple watch, not highly priced, suppression of the value of such watches may not amount to a defect at all. Each case would, therefore, have to be judged on its own facts, the bench said.