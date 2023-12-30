Ex-MLA murder: Arunachal police announces cash reward for info on whereabouts of NSCN leader

The statement further elaborated, "He was masterminding anti-NSCN propaganda in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh. He conspired against the NSCN/GPRN."

The outfit clarified that "this case is not in any way related to the upcoming Arunachal Pradesh state assembly election, as some suspected, because the NSCN/GPRN will never meddle in state politics."

Matey, along with three of his supporters, had gone to the village for some personal work when someone lured the former MLA towards a jungle and shot him.