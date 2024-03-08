Explained | The strategic importance of the Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: On the eve of the fourth anniversary of the border conflict with China in eastern Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the long-awaited Sela Tunnel during his day-long visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.
At an altitude of 13,800 ft, Sela tunnel is India's highest mountain tunnel road that will provide the Indian Army with an all-weather link to the disputed boundary between the two nations in Arunachal Pradesh even in harsh winter.
What is the strategic advantage of Sela Tunnel?
The Sela Tunnel is one of the several high-altitude infrastructure that New Delhi is creating to ensure better connectivity to areas close to the Line of Actual Control – the disputed boundary between India and China.
“The tunnel will help the Indian Army quick mobilisation of resources, formation and logistics in case of a winter emergency. The certainty in accessibility bypassing the treacherous Sela, covered by a thick layer of snow in the winter, is of great operational significance,” a senior official told DH.
The new infrastructure will facilitate troop movement up in an area where India lost to China in a bitterly fought war in 1962. Even now China claims sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh often leading to diplomatic tussles. Incursions across the Line of Actual Control are also common.
“The project will not only provide a faster and more efficient transport route in the region but is of strategic importance to the country,” said another official.
A game changer for the civilian population
The tunnel will provide all weather connectivity to Tawang and forward areas besides reducing the travelling time between Tawang and Tezpur by an hour.
The Rs 825 crore link on the Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang Road has been constructed using the new Austrian tunnelling method and incorporates top line safety features.
Constructed by the Border Roads Organisation under Project Vartak, the Sela Tunnel will have two tubes including an escape tunnel and nearly 9 km approach road.
“It will open on the valley side at a lower altitude towards Tawang river. For one section of the route, it also provides the option of having two axis,” said an officer.
For the civilian population, the all weather connectivity to Tawang will be a game-changer as travellers will be able to avoid the dangerous snow covered Sela top.
On the same road, the BRO had completed the 500 m long Nechiphu tunnel that became operational last year. Multiple other border roads and tunnels are being constructed in the western Himalayas and Ladakh, including an approach road to the Siachen Glacier, including an air force station, which is coming up at Nyoma, around 50 km from the LAC.