Explained | The strategic importance of the Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh

What is the strategic advantage of Sela Tunnel?

The Sela Tunnel is one of the several high-altitude infrastructure that New Delhi is creating to ensure better connectivity to areas close to the Line of Actual Control – the disputed boundary between India and China.

“The tunnel will help the Indian Army quick mobilisation of resources, formation and logistics in case of a winter emergency. The certainty in accessibility bypassing the treacherous Sela, covered by a thick layer of snow in the winter, is of great operational significance,” a senior official told DH.

The new infrastructure will facilitate troop movement up in an area where India lost to China in a bitterly fought war in 1962. Even now China claims sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh often leading to diplomatic tussles. Incursions across the Line of Actual Control are also common.

“The project will not only provide a faster and more efficient transport route in the region but is of strategic importance to the country,” said another official.