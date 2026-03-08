Menu
Forest fire near military station in Arunachal; IAF helicopter pressed into service

Though no casualties have been reported so far, the blaze was spreading rapidly and it is threatening nearby vital defence installations, they said.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 14:21 IST
Published 08 March 2026, 14:21 IST
