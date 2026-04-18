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Government fixes map showing Arunachal Pradesh town as Chinese territory

While attempting self-enumeration on the portal se.census.gov.in, maps depicted Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh as Medog.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 16:53 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 16:53 IST
India NewsChinaArunachal PradeshCensus

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