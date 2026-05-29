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Hydro projects, highways and infrastructure push rising human-elephant conflicts in Arunachal Pradesh

The disturbance caused by infrastructure projects seems to have led to a 78 per cent rise in distribution pattern of the elephants, from 7,001 sq kms in 2019 to 12,446 sq kms. in 2024.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 18:17 IST
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Credit: WWF-India and Arunachal Pradesh forest department.

Credit: WWF-India and Arunachal Pradesh forest department. 


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Published 29 May 2026, 18:17 IST
India NewsArunachal Pradeshelephanthighways

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