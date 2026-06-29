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Indian Army joins flood rescue operations in Assam; landslide kills one in Arunachal Pradesh

National Disaster Response Force personnel also joined the rescue efforts.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 16:09 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 16:09 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyAssamArunachal PradeshLandslideFlash flood

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