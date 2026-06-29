Indian Army joins flood rescue operations in Assam; landslide kills one in Arunachal Pradesh

<p>Guwahati: Floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall in neighbouring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arunachal-pradesh">Arunachal Pradesh</a> turned serious in north Assam's Dhemaji district, where one person went missing. Over 41,000 people have been affected by the calamity as of Monday. </p><p>The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/army"> Indian Army</a> was called in for the rescue operations in which 27 stranded people were evacuated by the troops of the Spear Head division in Dhemaji district. National Disaster Response Force personnel also joined the rescue efforts.</p><p>Life in many parts of Arunachal Pradesh remained paralysed due to several landslides causing blockades on many roads. A worker, who was engaged in road clearance work, died in Anjaw district after a stone slip on Sunday. </p>.Flashfloods in Arunachal Pradesh claims 8 lives .<p>The administration asked residents to shift to safer locations in view of rise in water levels of several rivers and forecast of heavy rains. </p><p>At least three persons died due to flashfloods on June 24 in Keyi Paynor district while two has still remained untraceable. </p><p>At least nine persons have died due to flood and landslides in June so far, the state disaster management department said. </p><p>A bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Department on Monday evening said the number of flood affected people rose to 45,839 of which 41, 008 were in Dhemaji district alone. </p><p>Panic gripped Dhemaji after the landslide caused blockade on the upper reaches of the Gai river in Arunachal Pradesh, raising fears of flashfloods in downstream areas.</p><p>A total of 655 people have been provided with shelter in relief camps in Dhemaji. </p><p>Union Home Minister Amit Shah called up Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu and took stock of the flood situation. </p><p>On Sunday, railway services to Arunachal Pradesh via Dhemaji was affected after a railway bridge was damaged due to sudden rise in water. Trains from Assam were short terminated at Silapathar in Dhemaji district.</p><p><strong>Assam:</strong> </p><ul><li><p>Districts affected: Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath,Dibrugarh, Nalbari, Bongaigaon Chirang.</p></li><li><p>Villages affected: 257</p></li><li><p>Missing: 1 (Dhemaji)</p></li><li><p>Population affected: 45,839</p></li><li><p>People in relief camps: 655 (Dhemaji) </p></li></ul><p><strong>Arunachal Pradesh: </strong></p><ul><li><p>Landslides: 61</p></li><li><p>Deaths: 09</p></li><li><p>Villages affected: 238</p></li><li><p>Population affected: 70,498</p></li><li><p>Houses damaged: 300+</p></li></ul>