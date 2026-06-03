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'Insult to Supreme Court': Congress on Arunachal CM Pema Khandu having 'control' over files amid CBI probe

Ramesh had said this amounts to 'gross travesty' of the Supreme Court order itself.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 07:45 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 07:45 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsSupreme CourtArunachal PradeshJairam RameshPema Khandu

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