Home
india
arunachal pradesh

Man beheads niece's lover in Arunachal; surrenders before cops with severed head

The accused was arrested and a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) registered.
Last Updated 15 November 2023, 14:56 IST

Itanagar: A 22-year-old man beheaded his niece's lover and surrendered at the police station with the severed head in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Ruskin area close to the inter-state boundary with Assam.

The accused, identified as Shibu Baishya, beheaded 19-year-old Ajay Das at a field and walked in the Ruskin police station with the severed head and surrendered himself, officer-in-charge C Joseph said.

Baishya murdered Das as he was agitated over the latter having an affair with his niece, he said, adding both were migrant labourers from Assam.

The accused was arrested and a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) registered.

(Published 15 November 2023, 12:55 IST)
