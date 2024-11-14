Home
Man hacks to death wife, daughter, another woman in Arunachal hospital

The 45-year-old man who also attacked and injured five people, including a police officer and a 'chowkidar' of the government hospital, was arrested.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 16:56 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 16:56 IST
India NewsCrimeArunachal Pradesh

