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'Na khaunga na khane doonga a hoax': Congress' dig at PM Modi after SC orders CBI probe into Arunachal contracts

The opposition party said this is just the beginning and a number of other BJP CMs are in the same category.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 10:04 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 10:04 IST
India NewsBJPCongressCBIIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiSupreme CourtArunachal PradeshJairam RameshPema Khandu

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