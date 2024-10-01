Home
Nirmala Sitharaman tells Arunachal Pradesh govt to adopt cluster development approach

Addressing a credit outreach programme organised by the State Bank of India here, she said that Arunachal Pradesh does not have even a single cluster announced by the MSME ministry till date.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 08:32 IST

Comments
Published 01 October 2024, 08:32 IST
