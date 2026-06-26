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Homeindiaarunachal pradesh

One killed, two injured as Army truck plunges off hillside in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng

The vehicle, belonging to the 18 Sikh Light Infantry (LI), was carrying three personnel toward their unit when the accident occurred at around 2 pm.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 16:00 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 16:00 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyArunachal PradeshAccident

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