Over 50 'orphaned' cubs of Asiatic black bear released into wild in Arunachal Pradesh since 2002

“After months of care and specialised rehabilitation provided by the dedicated team of veterinarians and keepers at the centre, the cub underwent a soft-release procedure. This process involved daily walks into the forests where the WTI-IFAW keepers guided the bear to develop essential survival skills. Over time, the cub started to exhibit signs of independence and adaptability and was deemed fit to be released,” the WTI said in a statement.

Vivek Menon, Founder and Executive Director, WTI, said, “Asiatic black bears, which inhabit the high mountains of the Himalayas, are often poached for their bile, skin and other body parts. CBRC is dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating orphaned cubs, most of which are a result of the mother being poached. Our goal is to ensure these young bears get a second chance at a life in the wild.”

As the adult bears become targets of the poachers in the jungles of Arunachal Pradesh, the cubs become orphaned and are often rescued by local people and forest personnel. “In the past, tribe members used to raise the cubs, until the forest department stopped the practice and began sending orphaned cubs to the Itanagar Zoo to live out their lives. It wasn’t until the establishment of CBRC in 2002, that the process of rehabilitating and returning bears to the wild was undertaken in India. The project also works closely with the community to raise awareness about the issue and aims to stop the illegal hunting of the species," WTI further said.

Azzedine Downes, President and CEO of IFAW, said, “Apart from rescue and rehabilitation, the CBRC team also works closely with the community to raise awareness about the issue and aims to stop the illegal hunting of the species.”