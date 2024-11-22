Police fire tear gas shells to control violence during students' body election in Arunachal Pradesh

<p>Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Police used batons and fired tear gas shells here in the capital on Thursday to control a law and order situation caused by supporters of a candidate in the All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) election, a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>The unrest began when Romesh Maga, one of the candidates for the vice-president's post, was disqualified from the election process.</p>.<p>His supporters reacted violently, Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said.</p>.Supreme Court questions Centre on delay in delimitation in Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh.<p>The protesters burnt tyres and set a private vehicle on fire near Siddharth Hall, which forced the police to intervene.</p>.<p>"We had to use batons and fired five tear gas shells to disperse the crowd," Singh said.</p>.<p>The police also detained two youths involved in the violence and managed to restore law and order.</p>.<p>"The situation is now under control, and the voting process went ahead smoothly," the SP said, adding that a case has been registered at Itanagar police station.</p>.<p>The election for ANSU's new executive body took place on Thursday.</p>