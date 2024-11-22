Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaarunachal pradesh

Police fire tear gas shells to control violence during students' body election in Arunachal Pradesh

The protesters burnt tyres and set a private vehicle on fire near Siddharth Hall, which forced the police to intervene.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 19:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 19:28 IST
India NewsArunachal Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us