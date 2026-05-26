Rare blueberry species rediscovered in Arunachal Pradesh after 188 years

<p>Itanagar: Researchers have rediscovered 'Vaccinium piliferum', a rare and endangered wild relative of the blueberry, in the remote forests of Vijoynagar in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arunachal-pradesh">Arunachal Pradesh</a>'s Changlang district, nearly 188 years after it was first recorded in 1836.</p><p>The rediscovery in the Eastern Himalayan region is being seen as a major botanical achievement and an important addition to India's biodiversity records.</p><p>Researchers said 'Vaccinium piliferum' belongs to the Ericaceae family, which includes blueberries and cranberries.</p>.Rare plant species rediscovered in Arunachal Pradesh after 189 years.<p>The species was rediscovered recently by researchers from the Society for Education and Environmental Development, CSIR-North East Institute of Science (NEIST) and Technology and collaborating institutions, a source in the institute said.</p><p>The plant was originally recorded in 1836 during the colonial period but had not been traced for generations, leading many botanists to believe it may have disappeared from the wild.</p><p>The species was found near tributaries of the Noa-Dihing River in the dense forests of Vijoynagar, an ecologically sensitive area known for rich biodiversity, the CSIR-NEIST source said.</p><p>Researchers said only 16 individual plants were recorded during the field survey, indicating the species' fragile population status.</p>.Researchers discover new plant species in high altitude community-protected forest in Nagaland .<p>The International Union for Conservation of Nature has listed 'Vaccinium piliferum' as an 'endangered' species.</p><p>Experts said the rediscovery highlights the ecological importance of Arunachal Pradesh's Eastern Himalayan ecosystem and the need for conservation of rare flora and fauna.</p><p>Wild relatives of cultivated berry species are considered important for research related to climate resilience, disease resistance and crop improvement, botanists said.</p><p>Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein described the rediscovery as "a remarkable chapter in the natural history of Arunachal Pradesh".</p><p>"This finding highlights the immense ecological wealth of our state and reinforces the urgent need to protect and preserve our fragile Himalayan ecosystems for future generations," he said in a post on X.</p><p>Mein also appreciated the efforts of researchers involved in the rediscovery.</p>