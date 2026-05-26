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Homeindiaarunachal pradesh

Rare blueberry species rediscovered in Arunachal Pradesh after 188 years

The rediscovery is being seen as a major botanical achievement and an important addition to India's biodiversity records.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 14:04 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 14:04 IST
India NewsArunachal Pradeshflora

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