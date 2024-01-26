Republic Day: Arunachal Guv calls on people to put in concerted efforts to make India vishwa guru

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Friday called upon the people of the state to put in concerted efforts to make India a 'vishwa guru' or global leader in all respects.

Unfurling the national flag at the Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar to mark the 75th Republic Day, the governor said this was a pivotal time with the country entering an epochal age of transformative economic growth as well as social and cultural awakening, shunning age-old shackles.

He said that collective efforts, dedication and determination of the people are helping in building a 'viksit' or developed Arunachal Pradesh, which is contributing to shaping India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Highlighting the various achievements made by the state, the governor said that Arunachal Pradesh has made substantial investments in enhancing air connectivity, fostering cultural exchange, boosting tourism and facilitating trade.

"In addition to the greenfield Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi, the state now boasts operational airports at Pasighat, Tezu, and Ziro, along with seven advanced landing grounds and 25 operational helipads," he said.