Rijiju confident of winning fourth term from Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat

"Not only in Arunachal Pradesh but the amount of help I extended beyond my ministerial and MP positions, beyond sanctions and schemes will be equivalent to 50 MPs. We have around 39 MPs from northeast. If one put 38 MPs on one side and me on the other, the fund I generated is more than them," he said.

Rijiju claimed that the quantum of equipment he had provided to almost all the district hospitals and major public health centres in the state including, Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) and Ramakrishna Mission Hospital, during his tenures, is not less them 50 MPs.

"Frontier highway was not even in the figment of imagination of the people. Nobody demanded that there should be a highway to Koloriang in remote Kurung Kumey, a double-lane highway to Bameng, Khenewa and Lada in East Kameng, national highway to Tali, Pipsorang, Damin and Sarli in Kra Daadi district but all these projects are my voluntary concept which Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled as per my proposals and requests," the minister said.

These projects are not easy to execute as they require lots of planning, hard work and management, he said.

"Everything is going as per my plan. Works on all my ambitious projects are going on and all my dreams are in the pipeline including the Trans Arunachal Highway, roads to the border areas, Frontier highway, the railway lines and airports. The East-West Industrial Corridor is going on a snail's pace because of issues due to reserved forest and wildlife sanctuaries which fall in some stretches of the road," he said.

All my dreams are getting realised. My ultimate aim is to make Arunachal the highest per capita income state in the country which will be fulfilled in the next few years, he claimed.