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Scientists warn of glacial lake outburst risk at Arunachal Pradesh's Khangri glacier

The proglacial lake was detected during the Khangri glacial expedition to Mago Chi basin, a critical headwaters region of the larger Brahmaputra basin system.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 15:28 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 15:28 IST
India NewsArunachal Pradeshglacierstawang

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