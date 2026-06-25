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Search on for four persons missing in Arunachal flood; key roads blocked by landslides

Efforts are also being made to reopen the roads blocked by debris brought in by the flash flood and landslides.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 09:04 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 09:04 IST
India NewsArunachal Pradesh

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