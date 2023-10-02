Home
Homeindiaarunachal pradesh

Security forces arrest two ULFA-I cadres in Arunachal

Militants having bases in Myanmar have been trying to cross into the Indian territory to carry out subversive activities, the official said.
Last Updated 02 October 2023, 11:53 IST

Security forces in Arunachal Pradesh arrested two ULFA (I) cadres during an operation in Tirap district, police said on Monday.

Based on inputs, a joint team of Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh police arrested the rebels who had entered the state from Myanmar on Sunday and were trying to make their way to Assam, a senior police officer said.

The duo was identified as self-styled private Nilutpal Asom, alias Monjit Gogoi, and self-styled private Upen Asom, alias Ruhini Gogoi, the officer said.

Both are residents of Assam and were recruited in the outfit last year. A .32 pistol and one 9 mm pistol were recovered from their possession, the officer said.

Militants having bases in Myanmar have been trying to cross into the Indian territory to carry out subversive activities, the official said.

This year alone, there have been numerous arrests and surrenders of ULFA (I) cadres in the southern areas of Arunachal Pradesh, which has dealt a serious blow to the activities of the banned outfit, the officer added.

(Published 02 October 2023, 11:53 IST)
