Services of 256 staffers terminated for producing 'forged' appointment letters in Arunachal Pradesh

According to the orders, services of 101 individuals have been terminated in Siang district, followed by 72 in Changlang, 26 in Anjaw, 18 in East Siang, 10 in Longding, eight in Upper Subansiri six in Kurung Kumey, four each in Lohit and Lower Siang, three in the state capital region, two in Tirap, one in West Siang and one staffer working under the deputy director of secondary education in Upper Siang district.