Snowfall in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang: BRO rescues 70 stranded tourists and locals

Guwahati: Border Roads Organisation (BRO) rescued at least 70 tourists and locals, who remained stranded at Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district due to heavy snowfall triggered by plummeting temperature.

Defence spokesperson Mahendra Rawat on Friday in a statement said that the tourists were evacuated on Thursday night when heavy snowfall engulfed the higher reaches of Tawang, situated near the border with China. The temperature went down to minus 10 degrees.

Heavy snowfall since Thursday disrupted traffic and closed roads in Tawang, he added.