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Supreme Court orders CBI probe into allegations against Arunachal CM Pema Khandu over allotment of public contracts

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta directed the Arunachal Pradesh government and all its concerned departments, authorities, and instrumentalities to cooperate fully with the CBI.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 05:48 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 05:48 IST
India NewsCBISupreme CourtArunachal PradeshPema Khandu

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