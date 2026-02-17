<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Tuesday reserved its order on a plea seeking directions for an SIT probe into the alleged irregular allotment of public contracts to the companies owned by relatives and family members of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pema-khandu">Pema Khandu</a>. </p><p>A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria wrapped up the proceedings, after hearing the arguments and submissions from the petitioners and respondents in a detailed manner. </p><p>The court asked the counsel for the parties to submit their written submissions within two weeks. </p>.Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu warns against dragging Dalai Lama's name into 'baseless' Epstein narrative.<p>The PIL was filed by NGOs Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Senaa, alleging all government contracts in the state were being awarded to the CM's close family members. </p><p>Advocate Prashant Bhushan for the petitioners claimed that a large number of firms were related to the chief minister. </p><p>Referring to an affidavit of July 2025, he said the summary gave number of contract awarded in 11 years, 31 contracts, to Brand eagles, owned by chief minister's wife. </p><p>He further stated that another company called Frontier Associate was also owned by the CM. </p>.Karnataka High Court quashes BJP's defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over 2023 'corruption rate card' ads.<p>"Total number of contracts 91, total value 145 crores. The number of companies they own is more than 10...in the new affidavit. 121 works awarded through tender, 245 crores to these 4 firms. 322 without tender, value 25 crores. total 1270 crores of work awarded in last 10 years to these firms, which belongs directly to his wife, or him or his mother," he alleged. </p><p>Bhushan further claimed that roughly 3 per cent contract of the State is awarded to these firms. </p><p>The counsel sought CBI investigation, claiming this is reeking of corruption. </p>