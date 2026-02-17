Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaarunachal pradesh

Supreme Court reserves order on plea seeking CBI probe into govt contracts to Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu's kin

Referring to an affidavit of July 2025, he said the summary gave number of contract awarded in 11 years, 31 contracts, to Brand eagles, owned by chief minister's wife.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 16:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 16:20 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtArunachal PradeshPema Khandu

Follow us on :

Follow Us