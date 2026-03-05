Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaarunachal pradesh

Tourist from West Bengal caught stealing Buddha idol from Tawang Monastery in Arunachal

Tawang Deputy Superintendent of Police Kato Tasso said the 54-year-old man was traced and detained after CCTV footage of the theft went viral on social media.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 07:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 March 2026, 07:01 IST
India NewsWest BengalArunachal Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us