JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaarunachal pradesh

India rejects China's comments regarding visit of PM Modi to Arunachal Pradesh

The Ministry of External Affairs has informed that China objecting to visits by Indian leaders to Arunachal Pradesh does not stand to reason.
Last Updated 12 March 2024, 05:44 IST

Follow Us

The Ministry of External Affairs has informed that China's objection to Indian leaders visiting Arunachal Pradesh does not stand to reason.

China on Monday said it lodged a diplomatic protest with India over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh last week, reiterating its claim over the area by saying India's moves will "only complicate" the unresolved boundary question.

However, the MEA said today, "We reject China's comments regarding visit of prime minister to Arunachal Pradesh."


More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 March 2024, 05:44 IST)
India NewsWorld newsChinaNarendra ModiMinistry of External AffairsArunachal PradeshMEA

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT