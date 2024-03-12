India rejects China's comments regarding visit of PM Modi to Arunachal Pradesh

The Ministry of External Affairs has informed that China's objection to Indian leaders visiting Arunachal Pradesh does not stand to reason.

China on Monday said it lodged a diplomatic protest with India over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh last week, reiterating its claim over the area by saying India's moves will "only complicate" the unresolved boundary question.

However, the MEA said today, "We reject China's comments regarding visit of prime minister to Arunachal Pradesh."



