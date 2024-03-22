Kejriwal Arrest Updates: High security at AAP leader's residence, ED office in Delhi as party calls for nationwide protest

As the day dawns, we are following up on the big story from last night when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. With no special Supreme Court bench being set up on Thursday night, Kejriwal's plea is likely to be taken up for hearing on Friday. Meanwhile, a defiant AAP has called for a nationwide protest against BJP today. Track all the latest developments with DH.