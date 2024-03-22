Kejriwal Arrest Updates: High security at AAP leader's residence, ED office in Delhi as party calls for nationwide protest
As the day dawns, we are following up on the big story from last night when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. With no special Supreme Court bench being set up on Thursday night, Kejriwal's plea is likely to be taken up for hearing on Friday. Meanwhile, a defiant AAP has called for a nationwide protest against BJP today. Track all the latest developments with DH.
AAP workers stage protest against Kejriwal's arrest by ED | In Pics
02:3422 Mar 2024
AAP calls for nationwide protest against Kejriwal's arrest
02:3122 Mar 2024
Security has been beefed up outside both Kejriwal's residence as well as ED's office in Delhi, a day after the AAP leader was arrested by the federal agency in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.
02:0522 Mar 2024
Scared BJP creating problems out of panic: Congress
02:0022 Mar 2024
AAP invites I.N.D.I.A. allies to join protest
03:1522 Mar 2024
He will continue as the chief minister of Delhi. If need be, he will run the government from jail. There is no rule that stops him from running the government from jail.
Delhi minister Atishi after Kejriwal's arrest in excise policy case
03:0222 Mar 2024
AAP workers stage protest against Kejriwal's arrest by ED | In Pics
After no special Supreme Court bench was set up on Thursday night to hear Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by the ED, sources told news agency PTI that the plea was likely to be heard on Friday. The plea, filed hours after the Delhi High Court denied him protection from arrest in the case, did not show up in the list of businesses of the apex court for Friday.
02:4322 Mar 2024
Arvind Kejriwal will continue as chief minister of Delhi, to run govt from jail: Atishi
Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi has said Kejriwal will continue as the chief minister and run the city government from prison if needed after his arrest by the ED. She also said that the AAP has moved the Supreme Court against the action by the federal agency.
Atishi Singh looks on as Delhi Pradesh Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely talk to media outside the residence of Kejriwal after an ED team arrived there, shortly after the high court refused to grant Kejriwal protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 21, 2024.