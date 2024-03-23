Kejriwal Arrest Live: Kejriwal arrested in fake case in an illegal way, says Sanjay Raut
Good morning readers as we continue to track the big development. Aam Aadmi Party will step up its country-wide protests against the arrest if its leader Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi CM has been remanded to judicial custody till March 28.
ED raids underway at premises of Delhi AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav
03:3523 Mar 2024
'Kejriwal arrested in fake case in an illegal way, with a feeling of revenge,' says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Delhi CM's arrest
03:0623 Mar 2024
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi to hold press conference at 10 am today on Delhi excise policy row
03:4423 Mar 2024
'Timing of arrest is questionable. It shows the dictatorial attitude of the BJP,' says Goa Legislative Assembly LoP Yuri Alemao on Kejriwal's arrest by ED
#WATCH | Panaji, Goa: On the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by ED, Goa Legislative Assembly LoP Yuri Alemao says, "The timing of the arrest is questionable. It shows the dictatorial attitude of the BJP. It consists of its ally partners NDA, ED, CBI and IT. They are all… pic.twitter.com/0bwCyCfSH3