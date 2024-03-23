JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
Kejriwal Arrest Live: Kejriwal arrested in fake case in an illegal way, says Sanjay Raut

Good morning readers as we continue to track the big development. Aam Aadmi Party will step up its country-wide protests against the arrest if its leader Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi CM has been remanded to judicial custody till March 28.
Last Updated 23 March 2024, 03:44 IST

Highlights
03:3623 Mar 2024

02:3923 Mar 2024

Security tightened outside Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi

Security has been tightened at the Enforcement Directorate's office considering the fact that AAP cadre is likely to stage a protest over there.

(Published 23 March 2024, 02:48 IST)
