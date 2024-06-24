'Unusual' for HC to reserve verdict while granting interim stay on bail order: SC on Kejriwal case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday termed as "unusual" the Delhi High Court's decision of reserving the order while granting interim stay on the operation of the trial court's order granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti, which fixed June 26 for hearing Kejriwal's plea against the interim stay granted by the high court at the time of reserving its verdict on ED's plea said, "Normally, on stay applications, orders are not reserved. They are passed at the hearing itself, on the spot. So, it is a bit unusual."

The bench said it would like to wait for the pronouncement of the high court order before taking a call on the AAP national convenor's appeal.