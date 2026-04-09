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Arvind Kejriwal can't seek judge's recusal because she attended ABAP seminar: CBI to High Court

Kejriwal has filed the application for recusal of Justice Sharma, claiming there was reasonable apprehension that the hearing before her would not be impartial and neutral.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 07:21 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 07:21 IST
India NewsCBIAAPIndiaArvind Kejriwal

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