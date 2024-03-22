Arvind Kejriwal finally brought to justice: BJP after Delhi CM sent to ED custody

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday welcomed a lower court's decision to send Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ED custody in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, saying the “kingpin of the crime” has been finally brought to justice.

Addressing a press conference here, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani said with the court’s order, the country is now convinced that nobody is above the law.

“The news about the court sending him to (ED’s) remand has at least convinced the country that nobody is above the law. The kingpin of the crime, Arvind Kejriwal, has been finally brought to justice,” Irani said.