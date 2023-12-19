Arvind Kejriwal meets Stalin ahead of I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin here on Tuesday ahead of the I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting.

On Monday, Kejriwal met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The meeting of the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc will be held at the Ashoka Hotel here at around 3 pm to deliberate on a blueprint for a joint campaign, seat sharing and redrawing the strategy for taking on the BJP in the 2024 general elections after the setback in the recent assembly polls.