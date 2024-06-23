Excise policy 'scam': Kejriwal moves SC against Delhi HC's interim stay on bail

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's order of June 21 which stayed his bail by the district court in the liquor scam case.

A vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain had on Friday stayed the trial court's order of granting Kejriwal the bail and reserved the judgement on the ED's appeal.

The HC had said that it would pass the order on ED's stay appeal in 2-3 days.

Having questioned the validity of the HC's order, Kejriwal's counsel are likely to mention the matter on Monday, June 24 for urgent listing and hearing in the case before the top court.

On June 20, in a relief to Kejriwal, Rouse Avenue Court's Vacation Judge Niyay Bindu passed the order granting him bail in the Delhi liquor scam case.

However, on June 21, the ED rushed to the High Court as the district court's judge had rejected a request for stay for 48 hours to file an appeal.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the ED, had argued that the trial court's bail order was 'perverse' as it was contrary to the mandate of Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.