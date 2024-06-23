Arvind Kejriwal moves SC against stay imposed on bail by Delhi High Court

The Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday filed a petition in the Supreme Court regarding the stay imposed on his bail by the Delhi High Court.
The lawyers representing the Delhi CM have appealed for a hearing tomorrow morning, news agency ANI reported.
On Friday, the Delhi High Court had put an interim stay on the bail granted to Kejriwal by a trial court in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy of his government.
The high court is likely to pronounce its reserved verdict on the trial court's bail granted to Kejriwal next week.
