Home

Arvind Kejriwal not in race for PM's post: Raghav Chadha

Earlier in the day, AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar pitched for Kejriwal as the opposition bloc's prime ministerial candidate but party colleagues Atishi and Sanjay Singh hastened to deny the statement.
Last Updated 30 August 2023, 17:12 IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not in the race for the prime minister's post. Talking to reporters here on the eve of the I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting, Chadha also said that AAP decided to join the opposition alliance in a bid to strengthen it.

"I am saying this officially and categorically that my leader Arvind Kejriwal is not in the race for the Prime Minister's post. The AAP decided to join the I.N.D.I.A alliance as a loyal soldier and to work for strengthening the bloc and rid the country of problems such as unemployment and inflation," he said.

Earlier in the day, AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar pitched for Kejriwal as the opposition bloc's prime ministerial candidate but party colleagues Atishi and Sanjay Singh hastened to deny that the Delhi chief minister had such aspirations. Kakkar had said Kejriwal, as the chief minister of Delhi, has given a model that the whole country can benefit from.

(Published 30 August 2023, 17:12 IST)
