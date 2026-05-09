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Arvind Kejriwal slams Modi over ED raids in Punjab, says people will give reply to him in 2027 polls

The national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said this was the second ED raid against Arora within a month and wondered what the agency was looking for.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 15:55 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 15:55 IST
India NewsEDArvind Kejriwal

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