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Arvind Kejriwal slams PM Modi over ED raids against Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora

He said AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal joined the BJP after raids by the ED at his premises.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 08:42 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 08:42 IST
India NewsPM ModiArvind KejriwalIndia Politics

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