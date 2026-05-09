<p>New Delhi: AAP convenor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arvind%20kejriwal">Arvind Kejriwal</a> slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over ED raids against Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora on Saturday, alleging the state has been "ill-treated" and "coerced" by the Centre in the last few years.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ed">Enforcement Directorate</a> conducted fresh searches against Arora and some others allegedly linked to him as part of an investigation into a newly registered money laundering case, officials said. They said Arora's official residence in Chandigarh was among the five premises raided.</p>.ED raids Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora, linked persons again; CM Mann slams Centre .<p>In a long Hindi post on X , Kejriwal charged, "Modi ji has got daily ED raids started in Punjab soon after the Bengal polls concluded. Modi ji has coerced Punjab in the last few years and ill-treated Punjabis by different means.'' Kejriwal said Mughal emperor Aurangzeb also tortured Sikh Gurus, but they saved people from him. Like Aurangzeb, he alleged, "Modi ji has dishonestly occupied various parts of the country and now reached Punjab.</p>.<p>"Punjab taking inspiration from the sacrifices of Sikh Gurus, will face Modi ji's torture and save the whole country from it." The former Delhi chief minister alleged that attempts were made to weaken the water rights of Punjab, take away Punjab University, rural development funds were stopped and now relentless ED raids have started.</p>.<p>He said AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal joined the BJP after raids by the ED at his premises. Arora also faced the ED raid but did not join the BJP; so another raid has been conducted, he alleged.</p>.<p>Kejriwal said the prime minister, a few years ago, "challenged" Punjab's farmers and he had to bow down, adding he has now "challenged" the whole of Punjab. </p>